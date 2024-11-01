On top of these benefits, Jio customers will also get free access to popular Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, making it one of the most feature-rich plans available right now.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge plan costing just Rs 10 per day. So, what sets this plan apart? As rivals like Airtel and Vodafone Idea recently raised their prices by 15%, Jio’s latest offering appears to be a strategic move to stay competitive.

Priced at Rs 999 for a 98-day duration, this plan includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 5G internet access. On top of these benefits, Jio customers will also get free access to popular Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, making it one of the most feature-rich plans available right now.

This launch comes as a response to price hikes in the Indian telecom sector. Following Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s recent increase in prepaid and postpaid rates, effective July 3, many customers started exploring more affordable options. BSNL, known for its lower rates, briefly attracted more users, but Jio’s new plan could shift customer interest back in its favor.

With a daily cost of Rs 10, Jio will likely aim to reinforce its market leadership. Offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and additional access to Jio’s entertainment apps, this plan is designed to appeal to heavy data users. It may well become a game-changer in the ongoing telecom competition in India.