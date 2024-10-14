Mukesh Ambani's Jio has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029, respectively.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani.

The business has been extending its network throughout India, giving everyone in the nation access to the Internet.

This subscription, which costs Rs 1,028 per day, offers 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls for 84 days. In addition, customers get 2GB of data every day for the length of the plan, for a total of 168GB. Users will also receive limitless 5G data access in regions where Jio's 5G network is available.

Similar basic features are included in this package, which costs Rs 1,029 and includes unlimited talking, 100 SMS daily, 2GB of data per day for 84 days, and unlimited 5G data when it is available.

Rs 1028 Jio Plan

84 days of service.

Free calling to any network for the entire validity period.

2GB of 4G data per day, amounting to a total of 168GB over 84 days.

Users in Jio 5G coverage areas can enjoy unlimited 5G data, conserving their 4G data usage.

100 free SMS per day.

Free membership of Swiggy One Lite and complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

Rs 1029 Jio Plan