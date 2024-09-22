Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

With Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan, users get 100 SMS per day, 2 GB of 4G data daily, and unlimited voice calls for 14 days.

If you're a Reliance Jio user seeking an affordable recharge option, the Rs 198 plan could be a perfect fit. This economical plan offers unlimited 5G data for 14 days, making it one of the most budget-friendly choices from Jio. In addition to the unlimited 5G access, it has several other perks. Here's a detailed breakdown of the plan and how it stacks up against other options.

Additionally, subscribers gain access to Jio's suite of apps like JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV, adding more value to the plan by providing entertainment and storage options.

The Rs 198 plan can be recharged through the MyJio app or other platforms offering prepaid services.

It’s worth noting that while the MyJio app doesn’t charge any additional fees, platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe might include a convenience fee ranging from Re 1 to Rs 3.