Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Elderly couple’s lip-sync video to Shah Rukh-Aishwarya's hit 'Bairi Piya' captivates hearts, WATCH

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Elderly couple’s lip-sync video to Shah Rukh-Aishwarya's hit 'Bairi Piya' captivates hearts, WATCH

Elderly couple’s lip-sync video to Shah Rukh-Aishwarya's hit 'Bairi Piya' captivates hearts, WATCH

9 must-watch films based on real life serial killers

9 must-watch films based on real life serial killers

7 largest stars in the Milkyway Galaxy

7 largest stars in the Milkyway Galaxy

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

With Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan, users get 100 SMS per day, 2 GB of 4G data daily, and unlimited voice calls for 14 days.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: Unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If you're a Reliance Jio user seeking an affordable recharge option, the Rs 198 plan could be a perfect fit. This economical plan offers unlimited 5G data for 14 days, making it one of the most budget-friendly choices from Jio. In addition to the unlimited 5G access, it has several other perks. Here's a detailed breakdown of the plan and how it stacks up against other options.

With Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan, users get 100 SMS per day, 2 GB of 4G data daily, and unlimited voice calls for 14 days.

Additionally, subscribers gain access to Jio's suite of apps like JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV, adding more value to the plan by providing entertainment and storage options.

The Rs 198 plan can be recharged through the MyJio app or other platforms offering prepaid services.

It’s worth noting that while the MyJio app doesn’t charge any additional fees, platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe might include a convenience fee ranging from Re 1 to Rs 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddoo row

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddoo row

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Meet Aamir's heroine, TV star who flopped in Bollywood, tried to die by suicide, hospital refused to treat her, now…

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement