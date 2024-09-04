Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

Tovino Thomas opens up about challenges of being outsider in Malayalam cinema: ‘If I give a flop…’

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: 1.5 GB data for 30 days, unlimited calls for just...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Six side-effects of momos you should know

Six side-effects of momos you should know

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This film spent Rs 70 crore on one scene, gave star Rs 100 crore, still flopped in three languages, suffered loss of...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

Tovino Thomas opens up about challenges of being outsider in Malayalam cinema: ‘If I give a flop…’

Tovino Thomas opens up about challenges of being outsider in Malayalam cinema: ‘If I give a flop…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: 1.5 GB data for 30 days, unlimited calls for just...

This recharge plan provides customers with unlimited voice calls, allowing Jio users to make unlimited calls to any network nationwide without any extra charges.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: 1.5 GB data for 30 days, unlimited calls for just...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom giant and a global powerhouse in data network provision, offers an attractive Rs 319 plan with an extended validity of 30 days. This plan stands out from the usual 28-day validity period, providing customers with two days of uninterrupted service. The company's combo plans offer a seamless blend of unlimited voice calling and data benefits, empowering users with flexibility and convenience.

In this article, we will explore the details of Jio's 30-day validity recharge plan, exploring its features and benefits.

The Rs 319 plan from Reliance Jio offers a validity of one calendar month, i.e., 30 days. This recharge plan provides customers with unlimited voice calls, allowing Jio users to make unlimited calls to any network across the country without any extra charges.

Jio customers also receive 100 SMS per day with this monthly validity plan. Additionally, this plan offers users 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data limit is reached, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

This Reliance Jio plan also includes a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, it is worth noting that the JioCinema subscription does not provide access to premium content.

In addition to the Rs 319 plan, Jio also offers a Rs 355 recharge plan, which also has a 30-day validity. This prepaid pack provides 25GB of data, with no daily data limit. This means that users can utilize all 25GB of data at once if needed. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers to this pack will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in second Test to clinch historic series win

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in second Test to clinch historic series win

This is the first business where Tata name was used but Jamshetji Tata shut it down due to...

This is the first business where Tata name was used but Jamshetji Tata shut it down due to...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

This star kid's Rs 45-crore film sold just 293 tickets, no OTT platform bought it, makers released it for free but...

Avyaya Aerospace India Pvt Ltd: Revolutionizing India's Defence with Indigenous Swarm Drone Technology

Avyaya Aerospace India Pvt Ltd: Revolutionizing India's Defence with Indigenous Swarm Drone Technology

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Six side-effects of momos you should know

Six side-effects of momos you should know

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement