Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio customers: 1.5 GB data for 30 days, unlimited calls for just...

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom giant and a global powerhouse in data network provision, offers an attractive Rs 319 plan with an extended validity of 30 days. This plan stands out from the usual 28-day validity period, providing customers with two days of uninterrupted service. The company's combo plans offer a seamless blend of unlimited voice calling and data benefits, empowering users with flexibility and convenience.

In this article, we will explore the details of Jio's 30-day validity recharge plan, exploring its features and benefits.

The Rs 319 plan from Reliance Jio offers a validity of one calendar month, i.e., 30 days. This recharge plan provides customers with unlimited voice calls, allowing Jio users to make unlimited calls to any network across the country without any extra charges.

Jio customers also receive 100 SMS per day with this monthly validity plan. Additionally, this plan offers users 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data limit is reached, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

This Reliance Jio plan also includes a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, it is worth noting that the JioCinema subscription does not provide access to premium content.

In addition to the Rs 319 plan, Jio also offers a Rs 355 recharge plan, which also has a 30-day validity. This prepaid pack provides 25GB of data, with no daily data limit. This means that users can utilize all 25GB of data at once if needed. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers to this pack will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.