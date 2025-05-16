Reliance Jio in March announced new benefits on select prepaid recharge plans in anticipation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Users will have more time to enjoy premium content at no extra cost as Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, extends its free JioHotstar subscription offer till June. This popular offer will now remain valid until the finale of the IPL 2025 season.

As part of the offer, Jio users can enjoy a free three-month subscription to JioHotstar with recharges of Rs 299 or more. Initially introduced on 17 March, the offer’s duration has been extended due to growing demand. The IPL 2025 season will resume on May 17, concluding with the finale on June 3, following a halt due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

JioHotstar subscription

The offer is available to both prepaid and postpaid Jio users. To qualify, users need to recharge with a minimum of Rs 299 or select any 1.5GB/day data plan. However, the offer does not apply to JioPhone or JioBharat users.

With a 28-day plan, you will receive one month of JioHotstar subscription. A 56-day plan provides two months of subscription. Plans of Rs 299 or more with a validity of 84 days or longer include a full three-month subscription to JioHotstar.

The benefits of this offer extend beyond mobile users. New subscribers to JioFiber or Jio AirFiber plans will also receive a free 50-day JioHotstar subscription.