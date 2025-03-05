Here, we break down the cheapest plans from Jio and Vi which include 3 months of premium JioHotstar access free.

The recent merger of Disney+Hotstar and Jio Cinema has given birth new OTT giant JioHotstar. Cricket enthusiasts are looking for affordable streaming for the ongoing Champions Trophy. Here's a breakdown of the most cost-effective plans from Jio and Vi that offer free premium JioHotstar access for three months. Here, we break down the cheapest plans from Jio and Vi which include 3 months of premium JioHotstar access free.

Jio Plans

Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack

Validity: 90 days

Benefits: This plan includes a complimentary three-month JioHotstar subscription, offering ad-supported streaming in HD resolution on one device. It also provides 15GB of 4G/5G data.

Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: This plan offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. It is suitable for users seeking comprehensive mobile services alongside JioHotstar access.

VI’s Rs 169 Data Pack

This plan comes with a validity of 30 days. In the plan, customers get a total of 8GB of data. The plan includes a free subscription of JioHotstar mobile for 3 months.

VI’s Rs 469 Prepaid Plan

If you’re looking for a standard prepaid plan, the Rs 469 plan could be a great option. It offers a validity of 28 days and includes 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. You will also get 2.5GB mobile data alongside unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM.

You also get 3 months of free JioHotstar membership. Additionally, subscribers get exclusive benefits such as a free 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delight.