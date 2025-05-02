The Rs 895 plan is exclusively available to JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users. It is not valid for regular smartphones, so only those with Jio’s feature phones are eligible to activate this offer.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched a new long-term prepaid plan for users who want to avoid frequent recharges. Priced at just Rs 895, this plan offers 336 days of validity and makes it a convenient and cost-effective choice for those looking to keep their number active for an extended period. This plan is ideal for users who primarily need their phone for calling and light internet use, such as browsing or essential tasks. However, data may not be enough for heavy users. It’s well-suited for those who want reliable connectivity without the hassle of monthly recharges.

Who Can Use This Plan?

The Rs 895 plan is exclusively available to JioPhone and Jio Bharat Phone users. It is not valid for regular smartphones, so only those with Jio’s feature phones are eligible to activate this offer.

Cost Breakdown

Daily cost: Less than Rs 3 per day

Monthly cost: Under Rs 80 per month

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of plans to meet different needs, including entertainment packs, annual plans, data add-ons and special options for JioPhone and Bharat Phone users.

This new Rs 895 plan is a budget-friendly solution for those seeking long-term connectivity and minimal maintenance, reinforcing Jio’s commitment to providing value-driven options for all types of customers.