You've likely tried several Reliance Jio plans, but here’s one of Jio's most affordable recharge options in its category. We’ll tell you about Reliance Jio's most budget-friendly plan, which has an 84-day validity and includes unlimited calls, internet data, SMS, and additional benefits.



What's Included in Jio's Rs 479 Plan?

This recharge plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 479 and lasts for 84 days, making it Jio’s most affordable option with this duration. It offers unlimited local and STD calling, and users get a total of 6GB of internet data for the entire validity period. If you need more data, you can add a Jio data add-on plan.



Who Is This Reliance Jio Plan For?

This affordable plan may offer extended validity for 84 days, but some users might find the 6GB total data limit a bit low. This recharge plan is ideal for users who primarily need a calling-only plan. It’s also suitable for those with home or office Wi-Fi access, as they may not need extensive mobile data.



Additional Benefits in Jio’s Rs 479 Plan

With this 84-day validity plan, users receive 1,000 SMS in total. Additionally, the plan includes complimentary access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Through JioTV, users can watch live TV channels. This budget-friendly Jio recharge plan with 84-day validity is available under the Value section of the Prepaid category on the Jio portal and the MyJio app.