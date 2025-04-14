This rapid growth is due to a smart mix of low pricing, wide distribution, and a strong focus on consumers.

Mukesh Ambani’s plan to relaunch the old Indian soft drink brand Campa Cola has turned into a big success. In just 18 months, the brand has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue. This rapid growth is due to a smart mix of low pricing, wide distribution, and a strong focus on consumers. The comeback of Campa Cola has also given a tough challenge to global giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, according to reports. Campa Cola was once a popular cold drink in the 1970s and 1980s. After Reliance Retail bought the brand in 2022, it was relaunched in March 2023. The company used a pricing strategy similar to Jio’s entry in the telecom market. A 200 ml bottle of Campa Cola was priced at just Rs 10—almost half the price of its rivals. This move attracted many price-conscious Indian consumers, helping the brand become instantly popular.

Reliance used its strong retail network—Reliance Fresh, Smart Stores, and JioMart—to make Campa Cola available across the country. The company also offered retailers a higher margin of 6–8%, which was more than what Coca-Cola and Pepsi offered. This helped build strong support from sellers as well as buyers.

Campa Cola has already captured more than 10% market share in some states. Its rise has shaken up the Indian beverage industry. In response, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have also lowered their prices and launched new packaging to keep their market position. But Campa Cola’s aggressive pricing and fast growth have made it a serious competitor.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has now announced an investment of Rs 500–700 crore to increase Campa Cola’s production capacity, according to reports.

Mukesh Ambani’s strategy with Campa Cola mirrors the Jio playbook—enter with low prices, expand quickly, and shake up the market. With ad campaigns running during IPL and smart pricing, Campa Cola is now back in the game and giving tough competition to global brands.