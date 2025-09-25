Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gets BIG responsibility, appointed chairman of...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings

Palestinian president hits out at Israel at UNGA: 'One of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy'

Nepal PM Sushila Karki announces new legal voting age, reduces it to just...

China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'

Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy to release on this date in June 2026? Here's what we know

BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor, it is located in...

Virat Kohli emerges as India's most valued celebrity brand with Rs..., beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh; check rankings here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...

Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes PBKS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gets BIG responsibility, appointed chairman of...

Anand Piramal had joined the Piramal group in 2019, and since then, has played a decisive role in moving the company away from wholesale real estate lending and diversifying its operations. Now, he has been given a huge responsibility. Let's discuss details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gets BIG responsibility, appointed chairman of...
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal, has been appointed as chairman of Piramal Finance following its absorption of parent company Piramal Enterprises, effective from 16 September 2025. On September 10, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its wholly-owned subsidiary. 

As per an official statement by the company, "Ajay Piramal will continue to chair the Piramal Group (comprising Piramal Finance, Piramal Pharma, Piramal Realty and Piramal Foundation), providing strategic vision and oversight across businesses. Swati Piramal will continue to serve as vice-chairperson of the Group". 

Anand joined the business in 2019 and has led the retail lending platform and also the Rs 34,250-crore acquisition of DHFL, said the company.

A quick recap

Anand Piramal had joined the group in 2019, and since then, has played a decisive role in moving the company away from wholesale real estate lending and diversifying its operations. Piramal executed the acquisition of the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for a staggering Rs 34,250 crore,  which is considered the largest financial services resolution under India’s insolvency code.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dogecoin Price Prediction: $1 Still Possible, But These 2 Frog-Themed Meme Coins Will Lead in Gains This Cycle
The Rise of Frog-Themed Meme Coins
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million views
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million vi
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...
This person made Aryan smile, it's not rumoured GF Larissa, SRK, Salman, Suhana
3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured
3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE