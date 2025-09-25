Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gets BIG responsibility, appointed chairman of...

Anand Piramal had joined the Piramal group in 2019, and since then, has played a decisive role in moving the company away from wholesale real estate lending and diversifying its operations. Now, he has been given a huge responsibility. Let's discuss details.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal, has been appointed as chairman of Piramal Finance following its absorption of parent company Piramal Enterprises, effective from 16 September 2025. On September 10, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its wholly-owned subsidiary.

As per an official statement by the company, "Ajay Piramal will continue to chair the Piramal Group (comprising Piramal Finance, Piramal Pharma, Piramal Realty and Piramal Foundation), providing strategic vision and oversight across businesses. Swati Piramal will continue to serve as vice-chairperson of the Group".

Anand joined the business in 2019 and has led the retail lending platform and also the Rs 34,250-crore acquisition of DHFL, said the company.

A quick recap

Anand Piramal had joined the group in 2019, and since then, has played a decisive role in moving the company away from wholesale real estate lending and diversifying its operations. Piramal executed the acquisition of the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for a staggering Rs 34,250 crore, which is considered the largest financial services resolution under India’s insolvency code.