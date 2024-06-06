Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding sparks anger among...

The celebration incensed businesses and individuals in Portofino because it closed off the whole bay, making it inaccessible to residents and visitors.

Mukesh Ambani marked his son Anant's engagement to the affluent industrialist Radhika Merchant with an exclusive four-day luxury cruise from Palermo to the south of France and back. The ship made exclusive stops in Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes for a series of meticulously planned celebrations.



The pre-wedding festivities, held in March in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani's hometown, were a testament to grandeur. Ambani reportedly splurged $150 million on a three-day extravaganza that drew over 1,200 people. The event was graced by a performance from the renowned American singer Rihanna and featured jewelled elephants, adding to its magnificence.

The celebration incensed businesses and individuals in Portofino because it closed off the whole bay, making it inaccessible to residents and visitors. Although it has never been closed for an event before, this charming town has long been a favourite among celebrities looking for a picture-perfect wedding venue. Sia, an Australian musician, and Kourtney Kardashian, a reality TV star, got married here.



Several eateries reportedly received offers to serve the event, including focaccia, paneer tikka, and beetroot goat cheese kebab, priced between € 7,000 and €10,000.According to Andrea Miroli, manager of the well-known restaurant Il Puny—which has catered to A-listers including Steven Spielberg, Sir Elton John, Denzel Washington, and Silvio Berlusconi—they were asked to make lobster sandwiches, but they were only informed 20 days before the event.

Andrea Miroli, the manager of the renowned restaurant Il Puny, was among those who voiced their displeasure. He revealed that they were offered €10,000 just 20 days before the event, a move he found insulting, rude, and unsuitable. His primary concern was to protect his patrons and the restaurant's prestigious image, a sentiment shared by many other local businesses.

He told time, “We were offered €10,000 just 20 days before the event." He added, “I find this offensive, bad mannered and incorrect. I have my customers and an illustrious history to protect.”

On social media, locals and visitors lamented the inaccessibility of several Portofino locations. One of the X user wrote, “Many other celebrities and billionaires have celebrated in Portofino, none of them have ever removed access to the main point for others." He added, “Many billionaires have come to party here, but no one has ever taken away access to the main part of the city. Who do they think they are? They can’t just come in, throw their party, and make it difficult for people to do their daily chores.”