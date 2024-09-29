Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, BP CEO inaugurate Jio-bp's 500th...

Anant Ambani and BP's CEO inaugurated the 500th Jio-bp pulse EV charging station in Mumbai marking a significant milestone with a total of 5,000 charging points across India.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, BP CEO inaugurate Jio-bp's 500th...
Anant Ambani inaugurates Jio-bp's 500th EV charging station with bp CEO
Anant Ambani who is the Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss who is the CEO of global energy giant BP inaugurated the 500th Jio-bp pulse electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The event took place on September 26, in Mumbai.This milestone also marked the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point across India, showcasing the rapid growth of the EV charging network in the country.

Guests visiting the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza, and the Jio World Convention Centre will now have convenient access to the new EV charging station. This is part of the ongoing commitment by Jio-bp to enhance EV infrastructure and make electric vehicle charging more accessible to the public.

Operating under the name 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) is a joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP that focuses on fuel and mobility solutions. Over the past year, Jio-bp has dramatically expanded its network of EV charging stations, increasing from 1,300 to 5,000 stations in a remarkably short time. The company has highlighted that 95% of its network consists of fast-charging stations, reflecting its commitment to providing efficient charging options for electric vehicle users.

Anant Ambani stated, "Jio-bp is playing a pioneering role in accelerating EV adoption in India. With the largest network share of fast-charging stations and the fastest growth in EV charging infrastructure, Jio-bp is offering a well-packaged, digitized charging solution to millions of Indians." This sentiment emphasizes Jio-bp's dedication to making EV charging easier and more reliable for customers.

Murray Auchincloss also remarked on the significance of EV charging in BP's overall strategy, noting, "EV charging is one of BP's key transition businesses as we work towards becoming an integrated energy company. We are focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to provide a seamless customer experience." He emphasized the collaboration between BP and RIL to deliver convenient EV charging solutions, creating a unique value proposition for their customers.

In a move to set industry standards, Jio-bp has deployed 480 kW chargers at various locations, including malls, public parking areas, corporate parks, and hotels. This innovative approach not only enhances the charging experience for EV owners but also helps drive the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation in India.

 

