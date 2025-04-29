BUSINESS
Anant Ambani has already been involved with Reliance, focusing on the company's energy and sustainability projects.
In a major move, Reliance Industries Ltd has appointed Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, as Executive Director of the company. The Board of Directors made the announcement on Friday. Anant will take charge from May 1, 2025, and will serve in the role for five years. This decision is part of the Ambani family’s long-term succession planning.
Anant Ambani has already been involved with Reliance, focusing on the company's energy and sustainability projects. Reliance has set an ambitious target to become a net-zero carbon company within the next 10 years. The plan includes producing more sustainable fuels and materials, developing new carbon capture technologies, promoting recycling, and improving the process of turning crude oil into chemicals.
Until now, Anant was serving as a Non-Executive Director. His new role will give him more executive responsibilities. Notably, he is the first among Mukesh Ambani’s children to be appointed as an Executive Director at Reliance Industries.
Anant has been a Board Member of several Reliance companies. He joined the board of Jio Platforms Limited in March 2020, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited in June 2021, and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited in 2022. He has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.
Meanwhile, Anant’s siblings already hold important positions. Since 2022, Akash Ambani has been the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, while his twin sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, heads Reliance’s retail division.
However, Anant’s appointment has faced some criticism. Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) had advised against his appointment to the board in 2023, saying he was too young at 28 years old according to their guidelines. Similarly, US-based Institutional Shareholder Services raised concerns about his limited leadership experience, which spans only six years, Bloomberg reported.
Despite these concerns, the Reliance board has shown full confidence in Anant Ambani’s leadership abilities as the company moves forward with its future plans.
