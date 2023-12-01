Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 product can disrupt multi-billion dollar market in India, planning to...

Laptops and tablets market size in India is currently estimated to be around 6 billion dollars and to make a mark in the industry, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly planning to launch a Rs 15000 laptop in India.

Mukesh Ambani has emerged as a leader in a range of segments even though he joined the race comparatively later than his competitors. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which has a market cap of Rs 16.18 trillion and several subsidiaries working in different sectors. Over the past few years, Mukesh Ambani has launched many disruptive products at the lowest price possible. These products have revolutionized the market and emerged at top. Following the same method with a mix of technology and business skills, Mukesh Ambani is now reportedly aiming for a multi billion dollar market in India. Laptops and tablets market size in India is currently estimated to be around 6 billion dollars and to make a mark in the industry, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly planning to launch a Rs 15000 laptop in India.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Reliance Jio, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is in talks with laptop manufacturers like HP, Acer, Lenovo, and others to launch a Rs 15000 laptop in coming months that will bring down the ownership cost drastically. The report suggests, Jio will be able to keep the cost of the laptop low as it will be powered by the ‘cloud’ and the device will just be a dumb terminal.

This means that the processing and storage of the laptop will take place on Jio Cloud, a cloud computing service offered by Reliance Jio. This will allow users to get access to get computing at a way lower cost, paving the way for Mukesh Ambani to reach first-time laptop buyers and educational institutions. Jio Cloud comes in a subscription model and multiple subscriptions can be accessed on a single laptop. As per the report, the company has already started to conduct trials for the same on HP Chromebook.