Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to offer OnePlus’ most expensive phone ever at cheaper price

Starting today, customers can reserve the smartphone in advance at any Reliance Digital store nearby.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

With OnePlus, Reliance Digital will be the only retailer of the much anticipated OnePlus Open Foldable phone. Starting today, customers can reserve the smartphone in advance at any Reliance Digital store nearby. The most expensive phone by OnePlus is priced at Rs 1,39,999. 

Customers can take advantage of exclusive offers including exchange bonuses of up to Rs 8000, quick discounts of up to Rs 5000 on ICICI Bank cards and One Card, and free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and accidental protection plan. On October 27, 2023, the sale officially starts.

Reliance Digital CEO Brian Bade stated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with OnePlus for the exclusive launch of their ground-breaking OnePlus Open smartphone". "With the launch, we continue to stay true to our promise of bringing the latest in technology to our customers across India," he further said. 

The innovative OnePlus Open offers cutting-edge technology and an elegant design with a foldable display that makes it easy for users to transition between tablet and phone modes. The smartphone has 512GB of storage, up to 12GB of RAM, and the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

For added durability, a waterdrop hinge is also included. Due to its small size and Sony "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel" technology, the camera sensor can collect twice as much light as it would otherwise. With more than 600 large-format Reliance Digital stores and 1800 My Jio Stores spread across more than 800 cities, Reliance Digital is the biggest electronics retailer in India, catering to clients nationwide and ensuring that everyone has access to the newest technology.

With more than 5,000 products at the lowest prices and more than 300 national and international brands, Reliance Digital offers the widest range of models to assist customers in selecting the ideal technology for their needs. 

