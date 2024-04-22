Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to make big announcement on April 25, to unveil a new free…

Mukesh Ambani’s firm is planning to introduce a new ad free plan on April 25. JioCinema has already started to tease the new subscription plan during the IPL 2024 matches.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 971002 crore. He is the owner of India's biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio and he is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1995000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema secured the rights to stream IPL games online for five years by paying Rs 23,758 crore. This is equivalent to Rs 4,750 crore per year. JioCinema is currently streaming IPL 2024 for free and some of the content on the platform can also be accessed without any subscription. Although IPL 2024 streaming is free of cost, viewers are often greeted with tons of advertisement. As viewers are getting used to watching OTT content without ads, Mukesh Ambani’s firm is planning to introduce a new ad free plan on April 25. JioCinema has already started to tease the new subscription plan during the IPL 2024 matches.

“Change is constant, but your plan doesn't have to be. A new plan. Coming April 25th.” JioCinema’s official handle shared on X with a teaser. The company is also teasing a new ad-free subscription plan through a range of creatives. Currently, JioCinema offers a subscription plan that costs Rs 999 per year, and users can also purchase a monthly plan for Rs 99.

While streaming the IPL for free, a fair share of the revenue comes from a chunk of the Rs 4,000 crore advertising earnings from IPL. Amabni’s JioCinema is offering lower ad rates, resulting in more advertisers for a longer term. Apart from advertising, Mukesh Ambani also earns from data costs. Mukesh Ambani’s Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country. As more users stream IPL online, the more Ambani’s Jio earns from that. Reliance Jio even introduced special plans ahead of IPL 2024 to make it easier for users to get the best streaming without any hassle.