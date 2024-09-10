Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Israeli company to launch....

The Israeli firm is known for its innovation and high-quality products and plans to use this venture to expand its presence in India's fast-growing market.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Israeli company to launch....
Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire by launching new products. His Reliance Industries, India's most valuable firm, has now tied up with Israel's Delta Galil Industries. Reliance Retail and Delta Galil have announced a 50/50 partnership to launch an apparel innovation platform. The Israeli firm is a global leader in the manufacturing and marketing of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear, and denim for men, women, and children.

According to RRVL, the partnership will create an apparel innovation platform to cater to the specific needs of Indian consumers. Delta Galil, known for its innovation and high-quality products, plans to use this venture to expand its presence in India's fast-growing market, offering its popular intimate apparel and activewear brands through retail, wholesale, and online channels.

Additionally, Delta Galil will contribute to the joint venture by designing and manufacturing products for Reliance's well-established brands. The joint venture will allow Reliance Retail to leverage Delta Galil's extensive industry knowledge and innovative capabilities, particularly in the rapidly growing intimate apparel and activewear sectors in India.

READ | Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Delta Galil CEO Isaac Dabah said, "Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the world and we are extremely proud to partner with the company as we look to tap into India's dynamic consumer market, home to more than 1.4 billion consumers."

(With inputs from ANI)

