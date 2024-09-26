Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

The partnership also aims to enhance the Swedish company's online presence.

Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire through new projects and partnerships. The 67-year-old has a massive net worth of Rs 984539 crore, as per Forbes. Now, Reliance has partnered with Swedish fast fashion major H&M's. Reliance Retail's fashion e-tailer AJIO will now feature H&M's products on its platform. Earlier, H&M has an exclusive partnership with online rival fashion e-tailer Myntra.

"This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio," the statement said. H&M will launch its collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home decor. This will make H&M, which is known for its high-quality fashion, more accessible, it added.

AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair said: "Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends".

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India, said: "By harnessing AJIO's robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers".

(With inputs from PTI)