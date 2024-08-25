Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail makes big move in fashion, brings this big brand to India

Ajio has quietly made a significant addition to its already robust portfolio. But what does this mean for Indian fashion enthusiasts?

Reliance-owned Ajio has unveiled a game-changing partnership with the renowned British fashion brand ASOS, marking its debut in the Indian online retail market. This collaboration introduces over 3,000 options from ASOS’s carefully curated subsidiaries, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, and Miss Selfridge, to Ajio’s vast audience.

The addition of ASOS isn’t just another brand on Ajio's platform; it's a strategic step in solidifying Ajio's position as a leading destination for international fashion in India. With Indians increasingly leaning towards global fashion trends, Ajio’s CEO Vineeth Nair emphasised that this collaboration is poised to cater to the growing appetite for international brands among young Indian shoppers.

"Indians are more connected to global trends and pop culture than ever before," said Nair, underscoring the brand’s strategy to tap into this dynamic market.

ASOS CEO José Antonio Ramos echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the partnership. "AJIO’s deep understanding of the Indian consumer and its strong market presence make it the perfect partner for ASOS as we aim to bring top-notch style to fashion lovers worldwide," he said.

Ajio already hosts a diverse range of over 6,000 brands, featuring exclusive international names like GAP, Diesel, Superdry, GAS, and Armani Exchange. With this new partnership, Ajio is not just expanding its portfolio but is also reinforcing its commitment to bringing global fashion to India.

As the demand for premium global brands continues to rise, Ajio’s strategy of expanding its international brand portfolio has paid off, with a notable increase in the average basket value on its platform over the past year. This partnership with ASOS could very well be the start of a new chapter in India's fashion industry.