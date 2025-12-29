FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance BREAKS silence on report on USD 30 billion compensation: 'Claim made by...'

The company clarified that the actual claim made by the government in relation to the KG-D6 block is $247 million, which has been consistently disclosed in its annual audited financial statements.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Monday issued a statement, refuting reports of a $30 billion claim by the Indian government, calling them "factually incorrect" and "inappropriate". The company clarified that the actual claim made by the government in relation to the KG-D6 block is $247 million, which has been consistently disclosed in its annual audited financial statements. 

Reliance reacts to report on $30 billion compensation claim

"The publication of a report such as this based on unnamed and unidentified sources is inappropriate and irresponsible.” “The contents of the report titled ‘India claims $30 billion from Reliance Industries, BP for underproduction from gas field, sources say’ are factually incorrect. The publication of a report such as this based on unnamed and unidentified sources is inappropriate and irresponsible," RIL said in its statement to the exchanges.

"There is NO claim of $30 Billion against Reliance and BP. The claim made by the Government of India in relation to the KG D6 Block is of the order of $247 Million, which has been appropriately and consistently disclosed in the Company’s annual audited financial statements, in accordance with its disclosure requirements, the company said. It further added that the matters referred to in the report are “entirely sub judice and would be determined in accordance with the laws of the country by its judicial system, in which Reliance has full faith.” 

"Reliance Industries Limited, together with its partner BP, has at all times complied with its contractual and legal obligations and takes strong exception to the mischaracterisation of facts in the report," it added.

What is the case all about?

The case revolves around a dispute between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and the Indian government over the KG-D6 gas block in the Krishna Godavari basin. The dispute, ongoing since 2016, involves allegations of reservoir mismanagement and failure to drill intended wells. RIL argues that geological complexities, not negligence, caused production shortfalls. The arbitration tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict by mid-2026, which can be challenged in Indian courts. 

The hearing regarding the dispute has been ongoing since 2016 before a tribunal, which is centred on gas production from two deepwater fields, D1 and D3, in the D6 block of the Krishna Godavari basin, individuals with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Final arguments took place on November 7, they added. The three-member tribunal will likely deliver its verdict in mid-2026, two people aware of the hearing schedule said. Other people also said that the verdict can be challenged in Indian courts.



 

