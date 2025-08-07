Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to meet US counterpart, Will Washington ignore India?

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe in Canada, second incident in a month

What are China's robot wolves? Can PLA deploy AI-enabled robot soldiers on LAC along Indian borders?

Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international comeback on THIS day

After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases from Russia, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance warns...

Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 'The contestants, the audience...'

Donald Trump makes BIG announcement, calls for new census to exclude illegal immigrants

Who is Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, whom Donald Trump wants to resign immediately?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of producing 10 GW

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to meet US counterpart, Will Washington ignore India?

After lunch with Donald Trump, Pakistan Army chief to meet US counterpart

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the commissioning of 1 Giga Watt (GW) plus solar panels, manufactured Gujarat's Jamnagar, which have also obtained BIS certification. It has a target of producing 10 Giga watt solar PV modules.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...
Mukesh Ambani’s RIL announced the commissioning of 1 GW plus solar panels

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the commissioning of 1 Giga Watt (GW) plus solar panels, manufactured Gujarat's Jamnagar, which have also obtained BIS certification, as per a release. In their latest annual report 2024-25 on Green Energy projects, the company has set a milestone of producing 10 Giga watt solar PV modules, including cells, glass, wafer, ingot and polysilicon.

Further, the company is also investing in battery storage systems with 30 GWh advanced LFP chemistry-based battery manufacturing facility to be initiated over 2025-2026. RIL also plans to add the assembling of Battery Energy Storage Systems for utility scale applications which will be initiated by 2025-26. The company also works on achieving grey to green hydrogen conversion through pilot scale electrolyser technologies by the end of 2025.

Operations of seven CBG plants with production capacity of 130 TPD (0.5 lac TPA) have also been made. Two lakh TPA of high quality fermented organic manure will be produced by these plants. The company is also on a track to establish a total of 55 CBG plants, including an integrated CBG hub with a cumulative capacity of 0.4 MTPA of CBG and two MTPA of organic manure.

These milestones are a target of RIL's Clean Energy transition, a key pillar of the company's Net Carbon Zero target.RIL also plans to operationalize a multi-GW electrolyser facility in order to bolster green hydrogen capabilities. Furthermore, Reliance and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS have also entered a technology licensing agreement, which grants RIL an exclusive license to manufacture and utilize alkaline electrolysers of Nel in India and for global captive use. The company has also acquired Nauyaan shipyard for electrolyser and fabrication capacity.

Further, RIL has also commenced land development in Kutch, where significant land parcels have been allocated with solar irradiance. The company possesses the ability to deliver nearly 150 billion units of electricity from Kutch. RIL additionally has access to 2,000 acres of land in Kandla for the production of green chemicals and evacuation.

The company has also been awarded with two transmission projects - Lakadia 1 and Kandla for enhancing the clean energy transmission footprint. In an AGM speech to his shareholders in August 2024, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, asserted his confidence in the New Energy Youth growth engine, aiming to deliver the earning capacity, similar to what the existing O2C business earns and has achieved in the last four decades.

"We believe that our New Energy business will be truly unique--delivering cash flows that are less cyclical and more predictable. I am, therefore, confident that in the next 5 to 7 years, our New Energy growth engine can aim to deliver an earning capacity, like what our existing O2C business earns and what it has achieved over the last four decades," said Mukesh Ambani during his speech. 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya
'Good singer, dancer and...': MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s off-field persona
MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on Virat Kohli’s off-field persona
Old video of Ex-US envoy Eric Garcetti defending India’s Russian oil deal resurfaces amid Donald Trump’s tariff threat, watch
Eric Garcetti's old video contradicts Trump's tariff threats on India
DGCA suspends designated examiner of this Indian airline due to...
DGCA suspends designated examiner of this airline due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE