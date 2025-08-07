Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the commissioning of 1 Giga Watt (GW) plus solar panels, manufactured Gujarat's Jamnagar, which have also obtained BIS certification. It has a target of producing 10 Giga watt solar PV modules.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced the commissioning of 1 Giga Watt (GW) plus solar panels, manufactured Gujarat's Jamnagar, which have also obtained BIS certification, as per a release. In their latest annual report 2024-25 on Green Energy projects, the company has set a milestone of producing 10 Giga watt solar PV modules, including cells, glass, wafer, ingot and polysilicon.

Further, the company is also investing in battery storage systems with 30 GWh advanced LFP chemistry-based battery manufacturing facility to be initiated over 2025-2026. RIL also plans to add the assembling of Battery Energy Storage Systems for utility scale applications which will be initiated by 2025-26. The company also works on achieving grey to green hydrogen conversion through pilot scale electrolyser technologies by the end of 2025.

Operations of seven CBG plants with production capacity of 130 TPD (0.5 lac TPA) have also been made. Two lakh TPA of high quality fermented organic manure will be produced by these plants. The company is also on a track to establish a total of 55 CBG plants, including an integrated CBG hub with a cumulative capacity of 0.4 MTPA of CBG and two MTPA of organic manure.

These milestones are a target of RIL's Clean Energy transition, a key pillar of the company's Net Carbon Zero target.RIL also plans to operationalize a multi-GW electrolyser facility in order to bolster green hydrogen capabilities. Furthermore, Reliance and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS have also entered a technology licensing agreement, which grants RIL an exclusive license to manufacture and utilize alkaline electrolysers of Nel in India and for global captive use. The company has also acquired Nauyaan shipyard for electrolyser and fabrication capacity.

Further, RIL has also commenced land development in Kutch, where significant land parcels have been allocated with solar irradiance. The company possesses the ability to deliver nearly 150 billion units of electricity from Kutch. RIL additionally has access to 2,000 acres of land in Kandla for the production of green chemicals and evacuation.

The company has also been awarded with two transmission projects - Lakadia 1 and Kandla for enhancing the clean energy transmission footprint. In an AGM speech to his shareholders in August 2024, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, asserted his confidence in the New Energy Youth growth engine, aiming to deliver the earning capacity, similar to what the existing O2C business earns and has achieved in the last four decades.

"We believe that our New Energy business will be truly unique--delivering cash flows that are less cyclical and more predictable. I am, therefore, confident that in the next 5 to 7 years, our New Energy growth engine can aim to deliver an earning capacity, like what our existing O2C business earns and what it has achieved over the last four decades," said Mukesh Ambani during his speech.





