While large firms like Tata Group, Infosys, and HDFC continue to dominate the global market, Indian brands have made impressive strides on the global stage in 2025.

Although billionaires are no longer uncommon in today's society, but a new class of ultra-wealthy individuals has emerged—super billionaires. These people, who have a net worth of more than $50 billion, are unique in that they are responsible for the development of whole industries, have a significant impact on international markets, and are at the forefront of innovations that have an impact on millions of lives globally. Amid this evolving landscape, Indian companies are making their mark, showcasing innovation and exceptional customer satisfaction. The latest Brand Finance Report underscores the remarkable growth of Indian brands across a range of industries, highlighting their expanding global presence.

Top 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands of 2025:

Tata Group

Global Rank: 60

Brand Valuation: USD 31.6 billion

The Tata Group has held onto its title as India’s most valuable brand, with its brand value rising by 10%. Now valued at $31.6 billion, the company ranks 60th worldwide. Tata’s wide-ranging businesses, including cars, steel, IT, and consumer goods, play a key role in building its strong global reputation.

Infosys

Global Rank: 132

Brand Valuation: $16.3 billion

Industry: IT Services

Known for its strong performance and continuous innovation, Infosys has seen a significant increase in brand value due to its leadership in the AI and IT services market. The company has been ranked as the third most valuable IT services brand globally for four consecutive years, and its impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) indicates continued growth and success. Infosys continues to hold its position as the second most valuable Indian brand, particularly in the IT services sector.

HDFC Group

Global Rank: 164

Brand Valuation: USD 14.2 billion

Industry: Banking

With a brand worth of USD 14.2 billion, the HDFC group debuted in the top 10 list this year. The banking behemoth's position has been strengthened by its customer-first philosophy, strategic expansions, and variety of financial products. As its global footprint keeps expanding, HDFC maintains its position as a major force in the Indian financial industry.

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India)

Global Rank: 177

Brand Valuation: USD 13.3 billion

Industry: Insurance

With a remarkable 36% gain in brand value, LIC has been the fastest-growing Indian brand of 2025. The company's tenacity and confidence in the insurance sector are demonstrated by its $13.3 billion brand valuation and consistent AAA brand strength rating.

Reliance Group

Global Rank: 237

Brand Valuation: $9.8 billion

Industry: Diversified

With a $9.8 billion valuation, Reliance Group, led by Mukesh Ambani, is the seventh most valuable Indian brand. Reliance continues to demonstrate significant growth and innovation with its diverse portfolio in sectors like media, retail, telecoms, and energy.

Top 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands in 2025

Tata Group: $31.6 billion (Diversified)

Infosys: $16.3 billion (IT Services)

HDFC Group: $14.2 billion (Banking)

LIC: $13.3 billion (Insurance)

Reliance Group: $9.8 billion (Diversified)

SBI Group: $9.6 billion (Banking)

HCLTech: $8.9 billion (IT Services)

Airtel: $7.7 billion (Telecommunications)

Larsen & Toubro: $7.4 billion (Diversified)

Mahindra Group: $7.2 billion (Diversified)