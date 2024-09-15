Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition as BSNL 365-day plan offers...

BSNL’s Rs 1198 tariff plan will offer its prepaid users 365 days of usage, 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS which will get renewed every month.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition as BSNL 365-day plan offers...
People are looking forward to BSNL's 4G services, and a significant update was just provided by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. By mid-next year, BSNL's 4G network will be launched. Additionally, 10% of the world's 6G patents are targeted for India. During a speech, Scindia emphasised that, in spite of the present economic and social problems facing the world, India is still seen as a symbol of hope.

The plans that BSNL offers are highly appreciated by users. Additionally, some of BSNL's plans are proving to be very competitive for commercial telecom companies. If you are a BSNL customer and searching for a good plan, we have a low-cost, one-year plan that offers you greater benefits than those offered by private firms. BSNL has the cheapest plan with 365 days of validity.

In the BSNL Rs 1198 recharge plan, you get a total validity of 365 days. Users will get a free monthly allotment of 30 SMS. Users will then be charged for each SMS after that. Every month, you can make 300 free call minutes with this package. BSNL users will also get a total of 36 GB of internet data in this plan. The validity of 36 GB of internet data available in the plan is also for 365 days. There is no benefit of a daily data limit in BSNL’s plan.

Additionally, you get 300 minutes of free talk every month with this BSNL plan. Apart from this, BSNL's Rs 1198 recharge plan also offers 30 SMS each month. This BSNL plan may work wonders for you if you're searching for an excellent recharge option to keep your SIM active. This is the best deal available to keep your SIM active for a full year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
DNA ORIGNALS

