Reliance Jio, which began its operations in 2016, is set to become the fastest telecom company to reach this valuation milestone.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is estimated to have an enterprise value (EV) in the range of $136 billion to $154 billion after it goes through its Initial Public Offer (IPO). Jio Platforms is considering starting the process of filing for an IPO.

After Reliance Jio reaches the enterprise value of $136 billion to $154 billion, it will be equivalent to that of the sixth-largest listed telecom company in the world by market capitalization (mcap), according to a report by Business Standard.

Upon achieving this, Reliance Jio will only trail behind T-Mobile, with a market capitalisation of $282.58 billion, China Mobile at $232.09 billion, AT&T at $198.67 billion, Verizon at $184.41 billion, and Deutsche Telekom at $175.63 billion, as per the report. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel currently holds a market capitalization of $131.34 billion.

In March 2025, Reliance Jio saw a significant increase, adding approximately 2.17 million new subscribers out of the industry's total of 2.93 million. The telecom company leads with over 74 percent of the market share in new subscriber additions. According to a report from news agency IANS, Jio is driving industry growth with over 70 percent market share across various categories and is further solidifying its market leadership.

Jio's subscriber additions were almost double those of Airtel across categories, including VLR subscribers, wireless, wireline, and 5G AirFiber. Jio held over 86 percent of the market share in Visitor Location Register (VLR) subscriber additions, with a total of 5.03 million.

In 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which is the fastest growing segment in the connectivity industry worldwide, Jio continues to have over 82 per cent market share with 5.57 million subscribers as of March 2025.

According to a report from Ookla, a network intelligence and connectivity insights platform, Jio was the fastest mobile provider in India during the second half of 2024 across all technologies combined and specifically for 5G.