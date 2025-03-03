Airtel and BSNL have also announced plans to include JioHotstar memberships, though detailed information is yet to be updated on their websites.

The recent merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema has given birth to a new OTT giant JioHotstar. Cricket enthusiasts are looking for affordable streaming options for the ongoing Champions Trophy. Here's a breakdown of the most cost-effective plans from Jio and Vi that offer free premium JioHotstar access for three months.

Jio Plans



Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack

Validity: 90 days

Benefits: This plan includes a complimentary three-month JioHotstar subscription, offering ad-supported streaming in HD resolution on one device. It also provides 15GB of 4G/5G data.

Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: This plan offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data. It is suitable for users seeking comprehensive mobile services alongside JioHotstar access.

Vi Plans



Rs 151 Data Pack

Validity: 30 days

Benefits: This plan includes 4GB of data and a free three-month JioHotstar mobile subscription.

Rs 169 Data Pack

Validity: 30 days

Benefits: Offers 8GB of data and a free three-month JioHotstar mobile subscription.

Rs 469 Prepaid Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: Includes 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, and an additional 2.5GB of mobile data from midnight to noon. The plan also offers a free three-month JioHotstar membership, along with other exclusive benefits like Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover.

Other Operators



Airtel and BSNL have also announced plans to include JioHotstar memberships, though detailed information is yet to be updated on their websites. As the OTT landscape continues to evolve, these offers provide users with affordable access to premium content, including major sporting events like the IPL and Champions Trophy.