Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel scrap Rs 249 plan, know alternative plans, other offers

Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel has discontinued one of its popular prepaid recharge plans in India, on Wednesday. Airtel’s Rs 249 plan, which was the telecom operator's lowest recharge prepaid plan. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has also done away with its Rs 249 plan.
Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel has discontinued one of its popular prepaid recharge plans in India, on Wednesday. Airtel’s Rs 249 plan, which was the telecom operator's lowest recharge prepaid plan that included daily high-speed internet, unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and more offers for users. Now, the prepaid users will have to opt for high-priced recharge plans to enjoy the same benefits.
Airtel Thanks app shows its Rs. 249 recharged plan discontinued. The app also reflects a note that reads, “Price revised”. The plan was valid for 24 days and came with benefits like 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. With these benefits, there were other benefits also.
With Rs 249 plan now discontinued, users have to recharge with Rs 299 plan. It offers:
- 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days
- Unlimited voice calls
- 100 SMS per day
- Additional benefits like HelloTunes, Xstream Play, and live spam alerts
This plan is priced 20% higher than the earlier plan. Airtel also offers Rs 219 recharge for those who think Rs 299 plan is expensive. It offers:
- Total 3 GB data (not daily)
- 28 days validity
- Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, JioCloud, Jio TV and other benefits
Users should note that telecom rates may increase by 15% by late 2025, so it is important to choose a plan according to your needs. Recently, Airtel partnered with Perplexity, AI startup, to offer a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs. 17,000. This offer is included in the Rs 299 plan.
Apart from Airtel, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has also done away with its Rs 249 plan. The moves by India’s two biggest telecom companies will have a massive effect on budget users which include millions of users.