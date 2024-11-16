Jio has come up with a recharge plan which poses tough competition to BSNL, and Airtel. The company provides a low-cost recharge plan priced at just Rs 91, available only for Jio phone users.

Mukesh Ambani transformed the telecom industry with the launch of Jio, officially known as Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited in 2016. Since then, it has been one of the reigning players alongside BSNL and Airtel in the telecommunication industry. The company has been giving tough competition to the key players in the market by offering its users recharge plans at affordable rates with unique benefits. Jio provides a variety of plans catering to diverse user needs at different price ranges.

Going by Jio’s portfolio, it has come up with a recharge plan which poses tough competition to BSNL, and Airtel. The company provides a low-cost recharge plan priced at just Rs 91. With the unlimited calling, the plan enables users to enjoy several other benefits including a validity of 28 days. It also provides users with data of 100MB per day + 200 MB extra, a total of 3GB. Along with this, the users also get free subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud. The plan is available to only Jio phone users.

Pack validity: 28 days

Total data: 3 GB (100 MB/Day + 200 MB)

Data at high speed*: 100 MB/day + 200 MB

Voice: Unlimited

SMS: 50

The official statement on the My Jio website reads, “If you are an existing Jio subscriber, you can recharge from MyJio/Jio.com or by visiting your nearest Jio retailer. If you are a new subscriber, then you can join Jio by walking into the nearest Jio Store. You can check the nearest Jio Store here.”

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio saw a significant rise in revenue, reporting a solid 23.2% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 FY25. The net profit has surged to Rs 6,231 crore from Rs 5,058 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue witnessed a 14.5% jump to Rs 28,338 crore from Rs 24,750 crore in the previous year.