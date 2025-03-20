The offer is valid between March 17 and March 31, 2025, and the free JioHotstar subscription will go live on March 22, coinciding with the opening match of IPL 2025.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced an exclusive offer for cricket fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season which will begin on March 22 (Saturday). This offer provides free access to JioHotstar for 90 days, allowing users to enjoy live IPL matches in stunning 4K resolution on their mobile phones or TVs. Users can also benefit from a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber services, offering ultra-fast internet and an immersive home entertainment experience.

Key Features



90-Day Free JioHotstar Subscription: Watch all IPL matches in 4K quality on TV or mobile.

50-Day Free JioFiber/AirFiber Trial:

Access to over 800 TV channels.

Enjoy 11+ OTT apps.

Unlimited WiFi connectivity.

How to Avail the Offer



For Existing Jio SIM Users: Recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or higher (providing at least 1.5GB/day).

For New Jio SIM Users: Purchase and activate a new Jio SIM with a Rs 299 plan or above.

Missed Call Registration: Dial 60008-60008 to get detailed information about the benefits.

For Customers Who Recharged Before March 17: Activate the offer by opting for a Rs 100 add-on pack.

The offer is valid between March 17 and March 31, 2025, and the free JioHotstar subscription will go live on March 22, coinciding with the opening match of IPL 2025. Powered by JioAiCloud, this initiative ensures seamless streaming and connectivity for users.

This limited-time offer is designed to enhance the viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts while showcasing Reliance Jio's commitment to delivering high-quality services. For further details, customers can visit Jio's official website or their nearest Jio store.