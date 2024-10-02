Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

Currently, Jio offers two plans priced at Rs 999 and Rs 899, each providing around 90 days of service. Let’s take a closer look at both plans to see which one offers better value.

In July, Jio, along with Airtel and Vi, raised its mobile tariffs for both prepaid and postpaid users, increasing prices by an average of up to 15%. As a result, many subscribers began switching to BSNL for its more affordable recharge options. In response to the shift, Jio launched several budget-friendly recharge plans. Currently, Jio offers two plans priced at Rs 999 and Rs 899, each providing around 90 days of service. Let’s take a closer look at both plans to see which one offers better value.

Jio’s Rs 999 Recharge Plan

The Rs 999 plan offers a validity period of 98 days and includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day. Additionally, users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in areas where Jio’s 5G network is available. Overall, this plan provides a total of 196GB of data over its duration.

Jio’s Rs 899 Recharge Plan

The Rs 899 plan is valid for 90 days and also includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day. However, it additionally provides 20GB of bonus data and unlimited 5G access in covered regions. This plan ultimately offers a total of 200GB of data over its validity.

Why the Rs 899 Plan is the Better Option

While both Jio plans offer similar features, the Rs 899 plan stands out for a couple of reasons. Although the Rs 999 plan is valid for 98 days, providing slightly longer service, it only offers 196GB of total data. In contrast, the Rs 899 plan, valid for 90 days, includes 200GB of data.

Thus, for Rs 100 more, a user opting for the Rs 999 plan receives 4GB less data. Although the Rs 999 plan provides an additional 8 days of service, to match the data offering of the Rs 899 plan, a user would need to spend an extra Rs 98 to access 20GB of bonus data, which comes at no additional cost with the Rs 899 plan.