Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with US-based company to benefit its 200 million subscribers, it will deliver....

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the top telecom operator in India, has inked a deal with US-based company Plume to deliver AI-enhanced in-home services to around 200 million subscribers across India. Reliance Jio is planning to leverage the cloud platform of Plume to achieve its goal.

"With this new partnership, Jio will deploy 'HomePass' and 'WorkPass' consumer services enabled by Plume's AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimisation, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing and more," Reliance Jio said in a statement Wednesday.

As part of the deal reached between the two companies, Plume has agreed to provide access to its 'Haystack' Support and Operations Suite to Jio's support and operations teams. Plume’s suite is highly advance and it helps in identification and resolution of performance issues in quick time.

Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen said that the company’s decision to forge partnership with Plume will help Reliance Jio’s JioFiber and JioAirFiber networks.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected home services, it is critical for Jio to provide our customers the most advanced and secure in-home digital services, delivering the best end-to-end customer experience,” said Mathew Oommen. He added, “With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will to continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience.”

"Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering," Plume's chief revenue officer Adrian Fitzgerald said.