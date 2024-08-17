Twitter
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Jio, boasting an impressive 48 crore customer base, and Airtel, with 38 crore users, both introduced a Rs 249 prepaid plan aimed at attracting budget-conscious consumers.

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 09:19 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may have just outplayed Airtel
In the ever-competitive world of Indian telecom, where every move counts, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may have just outplayed Airtel in a game-changing move. With both giants locked in a fierce battle for supremacy, a seemingly simple Rs 249 plan might have tipped the scales in favour of Jio. But how did a mere Rs 1 difference in data usage and validity impact the fortunes of these two industry titans? The answer lies in the fine print.

Reliance Jio and Airtel, the two largest mobile network providers in India, have been vying for dominance in the telecom sector with aggressive pricing strategies and customer-centric plans. Jio, boasting an impressive 48 crore customer base, and Airtel, with 38 crore users, both introduced a Rs 249 prepaid plan aimed at attracting budget-conscious consumers.

At first glance, the plans appear strikingly similar. Jio's Rs 249 plan offers 28 days of validity, 1GB of daily data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMS per day. On the other hand, Airtel's Rs 249 plan, valid for 24 days, also provides 1GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. However, Airtel sweetens the deal with a free subscription to Wynk Music, an added perk for music lovers.

But here's where Jio's strategy becomes evident. By extending the validity to 28 days and offering a total of 28GB data, Jio's plan subtly outperforms Airtel’s, which provides only 24GB data over 24 days. For heavy data users and those seeking longer validity, Jio’s offering becomes the more attractive option, ensuring that customers get more value for the same price.

As consumers weigh their options, it seems Mukesh Ambani's Jio has played its cards right, leveraging a minor difference to potentially capture a larger market share, leaving Airtel in a tight spot. The Rs 249 plan might just be the ace up Jio’s sleeve, making it the cooler choice for India's telecom users.

Advertisement