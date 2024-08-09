Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan includes 12 OTT platforms free, price of the plan is just Rs…

In a surprising move that has left the telecom industry buzzing, Reliance Jio has introduced an affordable ₹175 recharge plan, aimed at regaining the favour of its massive user base. Just a month after the company increased its mobile tariffs—a decision that saw a significant number of users switching to BSNL—Jio is making headlines again. But what’s the catch?

The new plan, listed under the Entertainment section on Jio’s website and MyJio app, is more than just a budget option. It’s a calculated response to retain its customers in a highly competitive market. Priced at ₹175, this prepaid plan offers 28 days of service, including 10GB of high-speed data with no daily limit. But here's where it gets interesting—this plan doesn’t include voice calling. Instead, it focuses on delivering content, offering free access to a whopping 12 OTT platforms.

The plan is essentially a data-only package, perfect for users who prioritise streaming over talking. Subscribers gain free access to popular OTT platforms like Sony LIV, Zee5, Jio Cinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, and others. This extensive list of streaming services would typically cost a significant amount if subscribed individually, making the ₹175 plan an attractive deal. But is this move purely customer-centric, or is Jio laying the groundwork for something bigger?

Jio’s introduction of the ₹175 plan is not an isolated event. Alongside it, the company has also rolled out three more entertainment-centric plans priced at ₹329, ₹1029, and ₹1049. These plans offer additional perks like unlimited voice calling, more data, and even longer subscriptions to the OTT services. Clearly, Jio is not just responding to the market but shaping it, offering value-packed options that cater to a content-hungry audience.

As Jio continues to push boundaries with these offers, one has to wonder—what’s next? Is this just the beginning of a larger strategy to dominate the telecom and digital entertainment space, or is it a temporary tactic to retain users after the tariff hike backlash? Only time will tell.