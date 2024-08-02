Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan: Unlimited calls, 1.5 GB daily data, 30-day validity at just Rs…

Calendar month validity means your plan is active from the recharge date in one month to the day before the same date in the next month.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan: Unlimited calls, 1.5 GB daily data, 30-day validity at just Rs…
Reliance Jio's Rs 319 prepaid plan offers a unique feature called "calendar-month validity." Unlike other plans that last for a set number of days, this plan ensures your service runs from the day you recharge (D) until the day before that date in the next month (D-1).

For example, if you recharge on March 5th, the plan will be active until April 4th, and you'll need to recharge again on April 5th. This makes it easy to remember when to recharge, just like a postpaid plan.
Key Features of Jio Rs 319 Plan

The Jio Rs 319 plan is great for people who use a lot of data and want seamless connectivity. Here are its main features:

    1.5GB Daily Data: You get high-speed internet with a daily limit of 1.5GB. After using up the daily data, the speed will slow down, but you’ll still stay connected.
    Unlimited Voice Calling: You can make unlimited calls to any network in India without extra charges.
    100 SMS per Day: You can send up to 100 texts daily, which is perfect for staying in touch.
    Calendar Month Validity: This feature means the plan lasts from the recharge date one month to the day before the same date in the next month.

Following TRAI Rules

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) required telecom companies to offer plans with a 30-day validity. Jio responded by launching the Rs 296 and Rs 259 plans. The Rs 296 plan included unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 25GB of data for 30 days. The Rs 259 plan offered similar calendar-month validity to the Rs 319 plan but at a lower price. These plans are no longer available.

What is Calendar Month Validity?

Calendar month validity means your plan is active from the recharge date in one month to the day before the same date in the next month. For instance, if you recharge on March 10th, it will be valid until April 9th. This makes it easy to know when you need to recharge again.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
