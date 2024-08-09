Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The company has been expanding its network across India providing Internet to each corner of the country. Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data. The cheapest of the lot is the Rs 399 plan.

This plan's value proposition is good as, in addition to providing 2.5GB of fast 4G data per day, it also includes limitless 5G benefits as part of Jio's welcome package. Thus, you essentially don't need to worry about data if you have a compatible smartphone and you're in an area where Jio 5G is available. Of course, you may choose for the Rs 349 plan, which offers limitless 5G internet at even more reasonable costs, if you can live with fewer 4G data.

The Rs 399 Jio plan's validity period is 28 days. You will have 2.5GB of 4G data per day, which adds up to 70GB of total data after which the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) regulations take effect. This implies that although your speed will drop to 64 kbps, you will still be connected. For those who qualify, 5G data is free and limitless.

The Rs 399 Jio prepaid plan also includes unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. JioTV, JioCinema (not premium) and JioCloud subscriptions are also a part of this affordable plan.

Jio plans with 2.5GB per day data

Jio's other plans also offers 2.5GB daily per day have a validity of 365 days and are long-term annual plans. The price of the plans are Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,999 plans. Both plans have unlimited 5G, 2.5GB daily per day (912.5GB total), unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 3,999 prepaid Jio plan has an additional subscription to FanCode via the JioTV mobile app.