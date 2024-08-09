Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Who is Aman Sehrawat? Know the incredible journey of young Indian wrestler who won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Vinesh Phogat Olympic row: Can there be 2 silver medals in one category? IOC chief says this

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

Animals with best hearing capability in the world

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...

If you can make do with lesser 4G data, you can of course go for the Rs 349 plan which gets you unlimited 5G data at even more affordable prices.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:07 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 2.5GB daily data and much more at Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The company has been expanding its network across India providing Internet to each corner of the country. Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data. The cheapest of the lot is the Rs 399 plan. 

    This plan's value proposition is good as, in addition to providing 2.5GB of fast 4G data per day, it also includes limitless 5G benefits as part of Jio's welcome package. Thus, you essentially don't need to worry about data if you have a compatible smartphone and you're in an area where Jio 5G is available. Of course, you may choose for the Rs 349 plan, which offers limitless 5G internet at even more reasonable costs, if you can live with fewer 4G data.

    The Rs 399 Jio plan's validity period is 28 days. You will have 2.5GB of 4G data per day, which adds up to 70GB of total data after which the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) regulations take effect. This implies that although your speed will drop to 64 kbps, you will still be connected. For those who qualify, 5G data is free and limitless.

    The Rs 399 Jio prepaid plan also includes unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS per day. JioTV, JioCinema (not premium) and JioCloud subscriptions are also a part of this affordable plan.

    Jio plans with 2.5GB per day data

    Jio's other plans also offers 2.5GB daily per day have a validity of 365 days and are long-term annual plans. The price of the plans are Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,999 plans. Both plans have unlimited 5G, 2.5GB daily per day (912.5GB total), unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 3,999 prepaid Jio plan has an additional subscription to FanCode via the JioTV mobile app.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

    DNA TV Show: Will India give shelter to Bangladeshi Hindus?

    Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

    Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

    DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

    DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

    Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

    Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

    Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

    Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

    After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

    After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

    Top electric cycles to buy in India

    Top electric cycles to buy in India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement