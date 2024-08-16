Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 100 MB daily data and much more at Rs...

If you're a Reliance Jio user looking for an affordable plan, there's a great option available that might suit your needs perfectly. One such economical choice is Jio's Rs 75 plan. This plan offers 23 days of validity, providing you with calling and data benefits for less than Rs 100. As one of Jio's most budget-friendly options, this plan is ideal for users with moderate data needs. Let’s dive into the details of what this plan offers.

With the Rs 75 plan, users get a total validity of 23 days. The plan includes 100MB of data per day, amounting to 2.5GB of data throughout the plan. Once the data limit is reached, the internet speed is reduced to 64 kbps. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited calling and 50 SMS messages.



Recharging Jio's Rs 75 plan is simple. You can do so through the Jio website or via the My Jio app. Additionally, several third-party apps, such as Google Pay, also facilitate recharges for this plan.

As a bonus, this plan also includes free subscriptions to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity, enhancing the overall value. However, it's important to note that this plan is exclusive to JioPhone users.



For those who need a bit more data, Jio’s Rs 125 plan is another option. This plan also offers a 23-day validity but comes with 500MB of data per day. Like the Rs 75 plan, it includes unlimited calling, SMS, and access to Jio’s suite of apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.