Reliance Jio leads global mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter, driven by this reason.

Reliance Jio has secured its place as the world leader in mobile data traffic for the third quarter in a row, making notable strides in year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to global telecom giants. The company’s rapid progress, reported on Wednesday, highlights its impressive growth rate, which has surpassed that of other major players around the world.

In the past year, Jio recorded a 24% YoY increase in mobile data traffic, while China Mobile, the world’s largest telecom operator, reported only a modest 2% growth. Close behind Jio, China Telecom and India’s Airtel recorded 24% and 23% YoY growth, respectively. This considerable difference in growth rates has allowed Jio to claim the title of the world's largest mobile data carrier, a shift Jio attributes to the strategic role of 5G technology, especially in fast-growing markets like India.

According to Jio, 5G technology has played a central role in boosting data usage across India. Jio and Airtel have both effectively leveraged 5G network rollouts, which have led to higher data consumption among users, unlike China, where 5G adoption has not had as significant an impact on mobile data traffic.

Jio's latest report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 showed that around 148 million subscribers have switched to its 5G network, representing about 34% of Jio’s total data traffic. This percentage has grown steadily, from 28% and 31% in previous quarters, signaling a rapid shift among users toward 5G services. Jio now holds the largest community of 5G users outside of China, underscoring its impact in the telecom sector.

During this quarter, Jio recorded an impressive data traffic volume, reaching approximately 45 exabytes. This rise in data usage was primarily driven by an increase in both 5G and home users. With these strong numbers, Jio is further cementing its lead in India’s telecom market while also expanding its 5G network reach across the country.

Additionally, Jio has become the fastest-growing fixed wireless operator in the world, with over 2.8 million AirFiber connections. This expansion demonstrates Jio’s strategy to diversify its offerings beyond mobile services. The widespread rollout of 5G and the quick migration of users to the new network have greatly contributed to Jio’s continued success.

With 5G technology rapidly evolving, Jio remains committed to improving its network infrastructure and growing its user base. This focus on expanding and strengthening its 5G network sets Jio up for sustained leadership in mobile data traffic on a global scale. As Jio continues to grow, it shows how 5G and related technologies are shaping the future of telecom in India and beyond.