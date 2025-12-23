FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched a new affordable mobile recharge plan for its customers. The new plan offers variety of benefits and is compatible with 5G services.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, often launches new plans offering different benefits to its customers. Apart from premium plans, the Mukesh Ambani led Reliance firm's telecom wing launches affordable plans for wider and regular use for its customers requiring less internet data or affordable rates. 

In its latest, Jio has launched an affordable plan worth Rs 198. The plan comes with many benefits ranging from high Internet data to calling features. 

What does Jio's Rs 198 plan offers?

Jio Rs 198 plan offers 2GB internet date with unlimited calling along with other crucial benefits like roaming and STD calls. The Jio plan also offers benefit of 100 daily SMS.

The affordable Jio plan also comes with a 14 days validity. Jio customers can recharge their data with Rs 198 prepaid plan from the MyJio app and also the official Jio website. With the Rs 198 plan, Jio customers can avail the Jio Tv and Jio AI cloud services on their phones. The recharge plan is compatible with 5G services. 

The Jio recharge plan with 28 days validity that comes with 2GB of daily data is Rs 349 data and calling plan. A lot of other features like unlimited calling is also same in this plan. 

