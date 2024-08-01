Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Earlier this month, Jio had announced price hikes and the discontinuation of several prepaid plans that offered OTT benefits, leaving customers in a puzzle

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…
Mukesh Ambani's Jio bringing back plans with OTT access and launching the JioBharat J1 4G feature phone
    In a surprising twist, Reliance Jio has rolled out fresh prepaid plans and a new feature phone, sparking excitement among users. Earlier this month, Jio had announced price hikes and the discontinuation of several prepaid plans that offered OTT benefits, leaving customers in a puzzle. But today, the telecom giant has made a strategic move to fill that gap, bringing back plans with OTT access and launching the JioBharat J1 4G feature phone, priced at Rs 1,799.

    Reliance Jio has introduced three new prepaid plans, starting at Rs 329. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, valid for 28 days. Subscribers also get access to JioSaavn Pro, enhancing their entertainment experience.

    For those looking for more data and extended benefits, the Rs 949 plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 84 days and includes a complimentary 90-day Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

    Similarly, the Rs 1,049 plan offers the same daily data and messaging benefits but includes subscriptions to Sony LIV and ZEE5 instead of Disney+ Hotstar. This plan also has a validity of 84 days, and like the other plans, users can enjoy JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

    In addition to the new plans, Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat J1 4G feature phone. Equipped with a 2.8-inch display and a 2,500mAh battery, this device supports apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, JioPay for UPI transactions, JioChat, and JioPhotos. The phone operates on ThreadX RTOS and includes a single SIM slot locked to Jio, along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 128GB. The physical keyboard supports 23 languages, including Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi.

    For users of the JioBharat J1 4G, the cheapest plan costs Rs 123, offering 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS with a 28-day validity. There’s also an annual plan priced at Rs 1,234, providing the same benefits but valid for 336 days. Both plans include complimentary access to JioSaavn, JioTV, and JioCinema.

    Available on Amazon for Rs 1,799, the JioBharat J1 4G feature phone is set to redefine the feature phone market with its rich set of offerings and affordability.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
