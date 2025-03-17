Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has launched new offers which will make fans of IPL 2025 watch the new cricket matches uninterrupted while launching new plans that will provide additional benefits.

Jio users rejoice! Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has launched new offers which will benefit existing and new users in many ways including watching the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Reliance Jio has launched a new offer to benefit the users with free JioHotstar subscription and a series of other benefits.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio’s new offers

Users will now be able to enjoy watching Indian Premier League 2025 in 4K resolution, by either watching it on TV or mobile, that too free of cost.

Jio customers can avail super-fast internet speed while using JioFiber and JioAirFiber along with: 800+ TV channels, access to 11+ OTT apps (jio ott plans), unlimited WiFi connectivity, immersive 4K cricket viewing, and all this free for first 50 days.

How to get free JioHotstar subscription and the new Jio plan

The users must recharge between March 17 and March 31, 2025. The new Jio plan works with Rs 299 Jio plan or above so existing users must recharge with Rs 299 plan or above. While the new Jio users must activate the Rs 299 plan or above to avail the new offer after buying the new Jio sim.

Users can also dial 60008-60008 for getting more details on the new Jio plan.

Customers who have already recharged before March 17, can avail the offer by buying a Rs 100 add-on pack. The JioHotstar subscription will be available from March 22, 2025, coinciding with the start of the cricket season, and will be valid for 90 days. The new offer is a blessing for cricket fans as they would be able to watch IPL 2025 Live on OTT platforms with high-speed internet. The subscription is powered by JioAICloud. For more information users can visit Jio’s official website, app or Jio store.