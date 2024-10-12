The most affordable plan, priced at Rs 39, provides 30 minutes of calling to the USA and Canada.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has expanded its telecom services beyond India, catering to users traveling abroad with updated ISD recharge plans. Starting at just Rs 39, these new plans offer calling minutes valid for 7 days, making international communication more accessible and affordable.

For users looking to connect with friends or family in the Middle East, Reliance Jio offers a convenient Rs 99 plan that provides 10 minutes of calling to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Additionally, customers can choose a Rs 59 plan for 15 minutes of calls to Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Moreover, Jio offers a plan for Bangladesh with a 20-minute benefit for just Rs. 49.

There is a Rs 69 recharge plan available for Australia and New Zealand, which provides 15 minutes of talk time. Additionally, a Rs 79 plan is offered for calls to the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, granting 10 minutes of talk time.

Recently, Reliance has launched new recharge plans priced at Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029, each including additional benefits. The Rs 1,028 plan is valid for 84 days and provides unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB of data daily. Furthermore, it includes unlimited free 5G data in areas where Jio's 5G coverage is available.

