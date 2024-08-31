Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches AI tool Jio Brain, is set to revolutionise…

Reliance Jio will launch Jio Brain which is an AI tool to revolutionize smartphone usage and connected devices.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches AI tool Jio Brain, is set to revolutionise…
Reliance Jio to launch Jio Brain
Mukesh Ambani who is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, announced the upcoming launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Jio Brain by Reliance Jio. This announcement was made during the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries. Ambani stated that Jio Brain will revolutionize the way smartphones are used and will mark the beginning of a new era of connected devices. The launch of this AI tool will be based on the theme "AI Everywhere for Everyone."

What is Jio Brain?

Jio Brain is being developed by Reliance Jio as a comprehensive tool that will enhance all AI devices and platforms under the Jio brand. The aim of Jio Brain is to improve the AI services provided by Reliance Jio and make them more accessible to everyone. As part of this initiative, Reliance Jio will also establish a gigawatt-scale AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This data center will be a key component in supporting the advanced AI capabilities of Jio Brain.

Mukesh Ambani emphasized that Jio's AI services will be offered at the most affordable prices, making them accessible to a wide range of users. This move is part of Reliance Jio's broader strategy to integrate AI into everyday life, transforming how people interact with technology and making AI more accessible to the masses.

In summary, Jio Brain is set to change the way we use smartphones and connected devices by bringing advanced AI capabilities to the forefront, all while being offered at affordable prices. This initiative reflects Reliance Jio's commitment to making cutting-edge technology available to everyone.

 

