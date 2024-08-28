Twitter
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here

The company has now increased the prices of the two plans inclusive of Netflix subscriptions by an amount of Rs 300.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio increases price of these prepaid plans with Netflix subscription; check new prices here
In a major update, Reliance Jio has increased the price of its two prepaid plans which come with a complimentary Netflix subscription. These revised prepaid Jio plans offer a validity of 84 days. The company has now increased the prices of the two plans inclusive of free Netflix subscriptions by an amount of Rs 300.

Reliance Jio Netflix plans: Check new prices here

As per a report of The Hindu, the Reliance Jio prepaid plans with Netflix subscription were earlier priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499. Now, the company has decided to hike the prices by up to Rs 300. 

The revised prices for the Jio prepaid Netflix plan are Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799. For the Rs 1,299 prepaid plan, you get the Netflix Mobile plan which is typically priced at Rs 149. Meanwhile, if you opt for the costlier Rs 1,799 plan you gain access to the Netflix Basic plan, which is otherwise priced at Rs 199.

These prepaid plans from Jio, offering a validity of 84 days, come with 2GB/3GB of daily data. In addition, they offer 100 SMS and unlimited 5G.

Jio's prepaid plan, costing Rs 1,299, allows its users to access Netflix only on a smartphone or a tablet and through one device at a time. With this plan, you'll be able to stream Netflix content at a maximum quality of 480p.

On the other hand, Netflix's Basic plan, which costs Rs 1,799, allows users to access the popular OTT platform across different devices like mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops. This plan supports 720p video quality for the viewers.

Notably, the unlimited 5G connectivity offered in these packages depends on the 5G availability in the area of the user. The Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799 Jio prepaid plans claim to provide 2GB and 3GB of daily high-speed data, respectively.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
