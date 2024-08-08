Twitter
'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters semifinals of men's 57 kg event, one win away from medal

Govt refers Waqf Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for close scrutiny by opposition

Reliance Jio's data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in talks with Facebook to power its...

Meta, a pioneer in the AR/VR arena, has a rich history of innovation. The company’s acquisition of Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion marked its serious commitment to virtual reality.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in talks with Facebook to power its...
The company that owns Facebook and Instagram, Meta Platforms, is considering licensing Reliance Jio to use its virtual reality program, Horizon. The parent company of Facebook intends to work with more businesses to increase Horizon OS's user base, per to Inc42 article. Reliance Jio intends to use Horizon for its next VR gadget. The company has been eyeing the augmented and virtual reality industry for some time.

In the AR/VR market, Facebook is one of the first players. In a $2 billion deal in 2024, the company acquired VR devices maker Oculus. 

Significant advancements have been made by Reliance Jio in the AR/VR space. In 2023, the business unveiled the JioDive VR headset, which lets customers watch cricket events in a 360-degree stadium-like environment. The JioDive headset, which costs Rs 1,299, works with iPhones and Android smartphones. To have an entirely immersive experience, you'll need the JioImmerse app.

The collaboration between Meta and Jio, which started in 2020 with Meta's sizable investment in Jio Platforms, is further strengthened by this development. It is among the largest investments made by Meta in India.

To provide Indian customers with access to a greater selection of goods and services, the two businesses have started combining their respective services.

Analysts say that even though the negotiations are still preliminary, a successful collaboration would completely change the VR business in India.

