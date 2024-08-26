Twitter
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem's net worth before and after Paris Olympics, know who is wealthier

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

Siddique, Ranjith resign as heads roll following sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema; govt forms probe

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio cheapest plan offers unlimited calls, 3 months data, just for Rs...

This 84-day recharge plan is the least expensive one available in the value category within the Jio portal or MyJio app's prepaid plan.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio cheapest plan offers unlimited calls, 3 months data, just for Rs...
Many people are searching for inexpensive plans ever since Jio's recharge plans increased in price. We will now introduce you to Jio's most affordable three-month plan. Users won't need to worry about recharges for three months after this.

This 84-day recharge plan is the least expensive one available in the value category within the Jio portal or MyJio app's prepaid plan. Users of this Jio recharge plan benefit from unlimited calling. Additionally, it offers users local and STD calling. This recharge costs Rs 479, and not many people are aware of it because it isn't offered by Paytm and PhonePe. 

Users who purchase this Jio recharge plan will have access to 6 GB of internet data in total. Users who purchase this Jio recharge plan will have access to 1000 SMS. This allows you to communicate as well. Users will be able to access Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud with this Jio recharge plan. Users of this Jio recharge plan will not receive a subscription to JioCinema Premium.  Jio customers who just want to call for a recharge. For those people, this plan may prove to be very helpful.

Additionally, Jio is launching two new apps: JioTranslate, an AI-powered multilingual communication app, and JioSafe, a quantum-secure communication app. Jio customers will be able to use both services for free for a full year, which will enhance the value of the updated plans.

