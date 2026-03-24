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Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels after US grants waiver

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries which operates the world’s biggest refining facility, has bought 5 million barrels of Iranian crude, few days after US President Donald Trump temporarily removed sanctions on ‌the oil.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 09:33 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance-Iran oil deal: Indian refiner buys 5 million barrels after US grants waiver
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries buys 5 million Iranian oil barrels
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Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries which operates the world’s biggest refining facility, has bought 5 million barrels of Iranian crude, few days after US President Donald Trump temporarily removed sanctions on ‌the oil, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. 

The refiner purchased the oil from the National Iranian Oil Co, sources said. According to one of them, the cost of the crude oil was at a premium of about $7 a barrel to ICE Brent futures. However, it ⁠was not ascertained as to when the oil would be delivered. 

Iranian oil has been in past few years primarily bought by Chinese independent refiners, is often rebranded as being sourced from another country.  

The US President Donald Trump administration on last Friday, March 20, issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil already at sea. The waiver is applicable to oil loaded on any vessel, including tankers under ‌sanctions, ⁠on or before March 20 and discharged by April 19. 

The latest oil purchase from Iran is a significant milestone as it marks India’s first purchase since the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer stopped imports from Iran in May 2019, months after Washington reimposed sanctions on ⁠Tehran. 

The purchase comes after Indian refiners purchased more than 40 million barrels of Russian crude very quickly after the US announced a temporary sanctions waiver in March to give relief amid supply ⁠shortages. 

Other refiners from Asia including Indian state companies are scrutinising the situation to see if they can purchase the oil, several sources have told Reuters. On the other hand, Asia’s top ⁠refiner Sinopec, does not seek to buy Iranian oil, a senior executive at the Chinese state giant said on Monday. 

Oil prices fall over 14% after Trump stops attacks on Iran 

US President Donald Trump announced postponing military strikes on Iran's oil and energy establishments after 'productive' talks with his Gulf adversary, on Monday, March 23. This step, seen as a crucial step to end the war, led to a fall in the prices of oil and brent crude.  Brent Crude fell to $96 after Trump holds military action on Iran while Oil prices plunged by over 13%.

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