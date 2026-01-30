FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account

Delhi Traffic Alert! Martyr's Day 2026 road closures: Check routes to avoid today

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here

Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms

Pakistan: What happened to Imran Khan in jail? Shehbaz Sharif government clarifies

US-Canada trade tension: Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft; here's why

Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan: What happened to Imran Khan in jail? Shehbaz Sharif government clarifies

Pakistan: What happened to Imran Khan in jail? Shehbaz Sharif government clarif

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Anirban wins Best Actor, Mimi bags Best Actress

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik honoured with Best Influencer award

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions

Reliance Industries will resume buying up to 150,000 bpd of Russian crude from February from non-sanctioned sellers after a brief pause. The move follows US sanctions on major Russian oil firms, as Reliance diversifies supplies for its Jamnagar refinery.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 09:18 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world’s largest refining hub, is set to restart imports of Russian crude oil from February after a brief pause, according to a senior company executive. The private refiner plans to purchase up to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil for use at its refinery, catering primarily to the domestic market.

Sanctions-Compliant Supplies to Continue

The executive said the crude would be sourced exclusively from Russian sellers that are not subject to Western sanctions. Speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week, the official declined to be identified, citing company policy. The identities of the suppliers were not disclosed, and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the conglomerate was preparing to receive Russian oil shipments in February and March, following a one-month halt in imports. The pause came after Reliance wound down transactions with Russian oil major Rosneft, following the expiration of a temporary exemption granted by the United States.

Impact of US Sanctions on Russian Oil Trade

In October, the United States imposed sanctions on Rosneft and fellow Russian energy giant Lukoil, tightening restrictions on dealings with some of Russia’s largest oil producers. However, trade in Russian crude has continued through companies and intermediaries that are not under sanctions, allowing buyers like Reliance to maintain access to discounted supplies.

Reliance last received Russian crude oil in December after securing a short-term US concession that permitted it to scale back contracts with Rosneft beyond a November 21 deadline. Before the sanctions, the Indian conglomerate had a long-term agreement with Rosneft to import as much as 500,000 bpd for its Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat.

Diversified Crude Sourcing Strategy

The Jamnagar refinery complex, with a total capacity of 1.4 million bpd, relies on a diversified crude procurement strategy. Apart from Russia, Reliance sources oil under term contracts from major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The company also imports Canadian crude to meet its operational requirements.

In addition to adjusting its Russian oil purchases, Reliance is exploring alternative supply routes. According to a separate Reuters report, the company is seeking approval from US authorities to resume imports of Venezuelan crude. This move reflects the refiner’s broader effort to secure stable supplies as it gradually shifts away from reliance on Russia’s largest oil firms.

The latest plan underscores Reliance’s flexibility in navigating global energy markets amid evolving geopolitical and regulatory challenges.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s account
Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivated? Why fans are buzzing over cricket star’s ac
Delhi Traffic Alert! Martyr's Day 2026 road closures: Check routes to avoid today
Delhi Traffic Alert! Martyr's Day 2026 road closures: Check routes to avoid toda
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ catego
Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping reforms
Venezuela opens oil doors to foreign investors: Lawmakers approve sweeping refor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement