Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to resume Russian oil purchases from February amid US sanctions

Reliance Industries will resume buying up to 150,000 bpd of Russian crude from February from non-sanctioned sellers after a brief pause. The move follows US sanctions on major Russian oil firms, as Reliance diversifies supplies for its Jamnagar refinery.

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world’s largest refining hub, is set to restart imports of Russian crude oil from February after a brief pause, according to a senior company executive. The private refiner plans to purchase up to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil for use at its refinery, catering primarily to the domestic market.

Sanctions-Compliant Supplies to Continue

The executive said the crude would be sourced exclusively from Russian sellers that are not subject to Western sanctions. Speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week, the official declined to be identified, citing company policy. The identities of the suppliers were not disclosed, and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the conglomerate was preparing to receive Russian oil shipments in February and March, following a one-month halt in imports. The pause came after Reliance wound down transactions with Russian oil major Rosneft, following the expiration of a temporary exemption granted by the United States.

Impact of US Sanctions on Russian Oil Trade

In October, the United States imposed sanctions on Rosneft and fellow Russian energy giant Lukoil, tightening restrictions on dealings with some of Russia’s largest oil producers. However, trade in Russian crude has continued through companies and intermediaries that are not under sanctions, allowing buyers like Reliance to maintain access to discounted supplies.

Reliance last received Russian crude oil in December after securing a short-term US concession that permitted it to scale back contracts with Rosneft beyond a November 21 deadline. Before the sanctions, the Indian conglomerate had a long-term agreement with Rosneft to import as much as 500,000 bpd for its Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat.

Diversified Crude Sourcing Strategy

The Jamnagar refinery complex, with a total capacity of 1.4 million bpd, relies on a diversified crude procurement strategy. Apart from Russia, Reliance sources oil under term contracts from major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The company also imports Canadian crude to meet its operational requirements.

In addition to adjusting its Russian oil purchases, Reliance is exploring alternative supply routes. According to a separate Reuters report, the company is seeking approval from US authorities to resume imports of Venezuelan crude. This move reflects the refiner’s broader effort to secure stable supplies as it gradually shifts away from reliance on Russia’s largest oil firms.

The latest plan underscores Reliance’s flexibility in navigating global energy markets amid evolving geopolitical and regulatory challenges.