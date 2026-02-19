Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in AI, how may it change AI landscape in India?

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore in AI over the next seven years to drive India's transformation.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, announced a groundbreaking investment plan. Reliance, along with its digital arm Jio, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years, aiming to lead India’s transformation into the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

A Nation-Building Investment

Ambani made it clear that the investment was not for speculative purposes or to chase short-term valuations. Instead, it is a patient, disciplined approach focused on building lasting economic value and strengthening India’s strategic resilience. He emphasised that this capital would be designed with a long-term vision for India’s future.

'This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is a patient, disciplined, nation-building capital,' Ambani said.

A Three-Part Strategy for AI Transformation

Ambani outlined a bold, three-part strategy to transition India from the internet era to the intelligence era:

Jio Connects India to the Intelligence Era: Mukesh Ambani highlighted that while Jio connected India to the internet, it would now lead the nation into the intelligence era. The goal is to deliver intelligence to every citizen, sector of the economy, and service of the government. Massive Investment in AI Infrastructure: Mukesh Ambani confirmed the Rs 10 lakh crore investment, which will help build AI-ready infrastructure across the country. This includes the construction of multi-gigawatt data centres in Jamnagar, with 120 megawatts going live in the second half of 2026. Building Sovereign Computer Infrastructure: Mukesh Ambani’s third announcement focused on creating India’s sovereign computer infrastructure. The initiatives include establishing gigawatt-scale data centres, leveraging green energy (up to 10 gigawatts of solar power), and creating a nationwide edge compute layer integrated with Jio’s network.

AI for Inclusive Growth

A core principle guiding Jio intelligence is to make AI as ubiquitous as connectivity. Ambani stressed that India cannot afford to 'rent intelligence' and that Jio would significantly reduce the cost of intelligence, just as it had with mobile data.

He added that the goal was to make AI accessible not just to large enterprises, but also to agriculture, the informal sector, and everyday people. Through the Jio AI Bharat initiative, Ambani introduced multilingual AI capabilities across all Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity, especially for farmers, artisans, and students.

AI for Job Creation

Ambani assured that AI would not replace jobs but would create new, high-skilled work opportunities. The investment will help provide employment and training, empowering people with skills to navigate this new era of artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, Ambani emphasised India’s global potential in AI, citing the country’s strengths in demography, data generation, and democracy. He firmly believes that India will emerge as a global AI leader in the 21st century.