Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Sundar Pichai's Google, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces partnership in..., RIL visions for 'AI...'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have now joined hands with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited in the annual general meeting (AGM). Both Tech giant CEOs were on the same stage via video, emphasising on the need of AI boost in India along with Reliance.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have now joined hands with Mukesh Ambani' s Reliance Industries Limited in the annual general meeting (AGM). Both Tech giant CEOs were on the same stage via video, emphasising on the need of AI boost in India along with Reliance '“AI for everyone and everywhere” vision. In a big development, Reliance Industries Ltd. has set up a wholly owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence in partnership with Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc.) and Google (Alphabet Inc.).

Mukesh Ambani said, “Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian.”

What did Meta CEO Zuckerberg said?

Reliance Industries and Meta Platforms are joining hands up to create an India-focused artificial intelligence joint venture. The two companies will invest Rs 855 crore (approximately $100 million) in the venture, with Reliance Industries holding a 70% for Reliance and Meta holding 30%.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg highlighted his newly set up 'superintelligence group', where he has hired top AI experts. He visioned for delivering 'personal superintelligence to everyone'. “We are seeing glimpses of our AI systems starting to improve themselves. And it seems clear that superintelligence is going to greatly improve all of our existing systems and let us build things that we can't even imagine today,” Zuckerberg said.

“At Meta, we want to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe that this technology has the potential to bring a new era of personal empowerment to people, so that they have greater agency to improve the world in all of the directions that they choose,” he added.

The Meta CEO said that superintelligence “is a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence,” adding that “Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work.”

What did Google CEO Sundar Pichai said?

Reliance Industries, in partnership with Google, is planning to build a massive AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a potential investment of $20-30 billion.

At AGM, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the establishment of Google Cloud in Jamnagar. He said, “India has always been a special place to Google. It is home to some of the world's most dynamic businesses, a thriving start-up ecosystem, and incredible amounts of creativity and ambition,"

“We have long been investing in India's digital future. And our partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do that. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions, helping to power India's digital revolution. And now we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI,” he added.

“To support this AI adoption, together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance. It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio's advanced network," he added.