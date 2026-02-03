Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know reasons in 5 points

What is driving Reliance Industries and Adani Group's strong rally in the stock market in 5 points?

Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries shares surged by 7% to the day’s high of Rs 1,489 on BSE on Tuesday. Shares of Ahmedabad-based conglomerate Adani Group also rallied up to 13% with Adani Green and Adani Enterprises showing an upward trend, following PM Modi and US President Trump announcing a trade deal.



1. With the India-US trade deal signed, US President Donald Trump hints at crude oil purchase from Venezuela, raising expectations of a resumption of trade. According to market experts, Reliance Industries’ refineries can process the extremely heavy and sour crude sourced from Venezuela.

2. Reliance Industries' wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), has acquired a 50.1% equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 150 crore. The collaboration of Jio Studios with SEPL, to co-create films and series for audiences in India and worldwide, brings together Jio Studios’ scale, reach, and focus on building enduring intellectual property, according to market experts.



3. 3. Reliance Industries' refining business is expected to perform well in Q1FY26, along with an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) hike and retail revenue growth in Q2FY26, eyeing profit. Also, Reliance's green energy and digital infrastructure are expected to pay off, with Jio Platforms contributing to growth.

4. In the Adani Group, Adani Green shares gained the highest in the pack, followed by Adani Enterprises, which shot up 10%. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas shares traded 6-8% higher, as a combination of energy trade linkages and infrastructure plays related to deepening bilateral economic ties.

5. Adani Group companies are listed as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the trade deal, with Adani Power and Adani Ports among the key beneficiaries of the deal. After Trump's announcement, expectations are high for FII holdings like real estate, telecom, transportation, financial services, and healthcare, as per reports by ET.



India-US trade deal



US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social that he had spoken to Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day and that India and the United States had agreed to a trade deal under which tariffs on Made in India goods would be reduced to 18 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was wonderful to speak with his “dear friend President Trump” and welcomed the tariff reduction for Indian goods.“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” the Prime Minister said.Modi added that cooperation between the two countries would benefit their people and strengthen global stability.“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” he said.

