BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries slashes Russian oil imports, turns to...

Under US pressure, Reliance stopped fresh Russian oil orders and reduced imports, even as India’s overall crude purchases from Russia rose.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries slashes Russian oil imports, turns to...
Mukesh Ambani at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.
Coming under intense pressure from the US, the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries stopped putting in new orders for Russian oil last month. Consequently, it received the lowest intake from Russia in nine months. According to news agency Reuters, the world’s largest refining complex at Jamnagar imported about 459,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November. It slashed its imports of Russian crude oil by 16.9% month-on-month last month. It happened after Reliance’s long-term crude purchase agreement with Russian oil major Rosneft expired. 

Reliance-Rosneft deal

The Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil major stopped placing fresh orders and loaded its final cargo under the deal on November 12. Under the agreement, Reliance Industries had been buying close to 500,000 bpd of Russian crude annually. Now, the RIL has shifted its attention to West Asian suppliers. Consequently, the crude imports from the region increased 41% month-on-month in November to around 681,000 bpd. The company has increased imports from Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. It shows how the energy giant has recalibrated sourcing strategies after long-term Russian flows had ended. The RIL also slashed its imports from Latin American countries by more than 30%. The North American volumes were mixed, with Canada remaining a steady supplier even as US imports fluctuated.

US pressure against Russian oil imports to India

Despite the US pressure and the ongoing India-US business talks, and the negotiations on the Bilateral Trade Agreement, India’s crude oil imports from Russia continued to increase last month. It imported about 1.77 million bpd of Russian oil in November, up 3.4% from October. India has shown its resolute stand and emerged as Russia remained the single-largest crude supplier.

